Ufa and Bashkortostan News in English

On January 10, the Head of the Republic Rustem Khamitov met with the winners of the "Person of the Year" contest, which was conducted by the "Bashkortostan Republic" newspaper in 2016. One of the main topics of discussion was construction of new neighborhoods and their infrastructure. Thus, Nazifa Yumaguzhina which won the award for saving a drowning child in the river said that in a newly built Novobulgakovo village there were still no health and education facilities, along with problematic transport accessibility.