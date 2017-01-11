Ufa and Bashkortostan News in English

Dear user, You are using an outdated browser that does not support modern web standards and poses a threat to your safety. For correct display of the site is recommended to install the latest version of any modern browser:


Rustem Khamitov has met with winners of "Person of the Year" contest

On January 10, the Head of the Republic Rustem Khamitov met with the winners of the "Person of the Year" contest, which was conducted by the "Bashkortostan Republic" newspaper in 2016. One of the main topics of discussion was construction of new neighborhoods and their infrastructure. Thus, Nazifa Yumaguzhina which won the award for saving a drowning child in the river said that in a newly built Novobulgakovo village there were still no health and education facilities, along with problematic transport accessibility.

Bashkortostan official delegation will pay visit to Socialist Republic of Vietnam

An official delegation of Bashkortostan plans to visit the Socialist Republic of Vietnam from January 10 to 14, 2017. The visit program includes meetings and talks with the leaders of several ministries and departments, representatives of business and scientific circles of Vietnam, which will be held in major cities - Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Vung Tau.

Rustem Khamitov congratulated Orthodox Christians on Christmas

The Head of Bashkortostan Rustem Khamitov congratulated the Orthodox Christians on Christmas. The message says: "Dear Orthodox Christians of Bashkortostan! I sincerely and whole-heartedly wish you a Merry Christmas! For centuries, this one of the most popular Christian holidays brings together millions of people around the world, warms hearts with love, encourages for heavenly thoughts and noble deeds, turn them to spiritual roots of faith.

Two cities of Bashkortostan became priority development territories

The cities of Kumertau and Belebey became priority development areas (PDAs). The Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a corresponding decree. As part of the execution of orders mentioned in the Address by Rustem Khamitov, the cities of Kumertau and Belebey defended projects at the Monocities Development Fund in March 2016 to be included in the PDAs list.

