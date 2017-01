Ufa and Bashkortostan News in English

The young dancer from Ufa Sofia Valiullina danced Masha at the Mariinsky Theatre. A fragment of her preparing for the role in the "The Nutcracker" ballet and performance at the famous stage in December 2016 were showed in the third series of the documentary "And All This Is Ballet". As Bashinform News Agency reported, the 12-year-old pupil of Vaganov’s Academy of Russian Ballet, the native of Ufa Sophia Valiullina attracted the attention of filmmakers and became one of its heroines.