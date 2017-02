Ufa and Bashkortostan News in English

1.3 billion rubles are allocated from the federal budget for Bashkortostan in 2017 to subsidize interest rates on investment loans. Taking into account the republican co-financing the total amount of state support for investment loans will amount to 1.6 billion rubles. As explained by the Ministry RB, the funds will be spent on compensation of interest rates on investment loans that were issued before December 31, 2016 and were selected by the Commission for the Agribusiness Lending Coordination of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.